Four Chairs, No Waiting

The MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC) is holding a ZOOM symposium featuring four former Chairs of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) on MONDAY, JULY 19th from noon-2p (ET).

The event will include former FCC Chairs RICHARD WILEY, BILL KENNARD, MIGNON CLYBURN, and AJIT PAI, and will be moderated by MMTC Vice Chair and former FCC Commissioner DEBORAH TAYLOR TATE and former Commissioner JONATHAN ADELSTEIN. MMTC Pres./CEO ROBERT E; BRANSON will serve as emcee, with opening remarks from MMTC Chair Emeritus and former FCC Commissioner HENRY RIVERA and closing remarks from MMTC Chair/Treasurer Dr. RONALD JOHNSON. The event will also honor recently retired MMTC Pres./CEO MAURITA COLEY.

