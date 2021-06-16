Still Under Attack

The ongoing battle to correct the digital damage done by an apparent ransomware attack on the COX MEDIA GROUP is still underway since first being reported 13 days ago (NET NEWS 6/3).

As of this morning (6/16), when attempting to stream a CMG station, you still get this recorded announcement: “This stream is currently unavailable and we are working diligently to bring it back online. Our radio stations continue to broadcast 24/7 and you can listen to us over the air. Thanks for your patience.”

Following many requests, CMG has still not commented publicly since this disruption began.

