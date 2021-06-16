Luna River

Congrats going out to iHEARTMEDIA ‘80s-‘90s Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG-FM)/MILWAUKEE, WZEE (Z104)/MADISON PD BRETT ANDREWS and his bride MICHAELA on the birth of LUNA RIVER on MONDAY (6/14) at 6:05p, weighing in at 7lbs.

MOM and LUNA’s big brother LENNON are doing great – BRETT has a case of BFD (bags for days) under his eyes – as he’s not getting a ton of sleep, right now. BRETT will be back at work on JUNE 28th.

Send your congrats to BRETT, here.









