Enter Now

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' NAB SHOW has opened the window for nominations for its third annual Product of the Year awards. The competition to determine "the most significant and promising new products and technologies developed by NAB SHOW exhibitors" is open to companies exhibiting in either the 2020 or 2021 NAB SHOWS with the product available for delivery in calendar year 2021. Nominations will be accepted through SEPTEMBER 17th, and the winners in 16 categories will be announced at a ceremony at the WESTGATE on OCTOBER 12th.

“NAB SHOW is the premier venue to launch and demonstrate new products that sit at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology,” said NAB EVP/Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “We look forward to exploring innovations from the past two years and celebrating their impact on our industry.”

Product categories include:

AI/Machine Learning

Asset Management, Automation, Playout

Audio Production, Processing and Networking

Camera Support, Control and Accessories

Cameras

Cloud Computing and Storage

Digital Signage & Display Systems

Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers

Grip Equipment

Hardware Infrastructure

IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security

Location/Studio Lighting

Monitoring and Measuring Tools

Radio

Remote Production

Streaming

Nominations may be submitted here.





« see more Net News