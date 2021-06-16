-
NAB Show Accepting Nominations For Product Of The Year
The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' NAB SHOW has opened the window for nominations for its third annual Product of the Year awards. The competition to determine "the most significant and promising new products and technologies developed by NAB SHOW exhibitors" is open to companies exhibiting in either the 2020 or 2021 NAB SHOWS with the product available for delivery in calendar year 2021. Nominations will be accepted through SEPTEMBER 17th, and the winners in 16 categories will be announced at a ceremony at the WESTGATE on OCTOBER 12th.
“NAB SHOW is the premier venue to launch and demonstrate new products that sit at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology,” said NAB EVP/Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “We look forward to exploring innovations from the past two years and celebrating their impact on our industry.”
Product categories include:
AI/Machine Learning
Asset Management, Automation, Playout
Audio Production, Processing and Networking
Camera Support, Control and Accessories
Cameras
Cloud Computing and Storage
Digital Signage & Display Systems
Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers
Grip Equipment
Hardware Infrastructure
IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security
Location/Studio Lighting
Monitoring and Measuring Tools
Radio
Remote Production
Streaming
Nominations may be submitted here.