Crowe

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that PD JEREMIAH CROWE will exit CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO in mid-JULY. CROWE, who has been with KNBR since joining the station from crosstown ENTERCOM/AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME) in 2016, first heading Sports KTCT-A (KNBR 1050) and APD at KNBR 680 before taking over the PD position later the same year, plans to move to LAS VEGAS with his family.

CROWE told ALL ACCESS, “After five successful years at CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO, I’ve decided to move on from my post as KNBR’s Program Director. I’d like to thank DAVE MILNER, BRUCE GILBERT, JUSTIN WITTMAYER & LARRY BLUMHAGEN for their support in entrusting me to lead one of the most prestigious and dominant brands in sports radio history. The privilege of working alongside the best staff in all of radio while experiencing the BAY AREA’s rich culture has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’ll always cherish the deep friendships made around THE SPORTS LEADER’s studios, and plan to visit often. Our family looks ahead to our next chapter in LAS VEGAS, ground-zero for the ever-expanding sports betting industry.”

The news was first reported by BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA and independently confirmed by ALL ACCESS.

« see more Net News