SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has named FRANCISCO GRANADOS as VP/Creative U.S. LATIN. Previously, he was A&R Director at WARNER MUSIC MEXICO, COLOMBIA, PERU and the ANDEAN REGION. Based in MIAMI, FRANCISCO will oversee the strategic direction for U.S. LATIN A&R, while, finding and signing new talent. He will report to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres./CEO LATIN AMERICA & U.S. LATIN JORGE MEJIA.

MEJIA said, “FRANCISCO is an A&R executive who possesses that rare mix of talent for discovering and nurturing artists and songwriters, matched with impeccable business acumen. I have admired FRANCISCO since I first started working with him early on in his career, and am beyond excited about what we will do together in this new phase.”

FRANCISCO said, “I’m thrilled and honored to join JORGE MEJIA and the fantastic U.S. LATIN team. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING gave me my first opportunity to be part of the ever-evolving music industry, and I'm grateful to reunite with a family that shares my passion for music. I look forward to further developing our songwriters creatively and bringing the LATIN culture to fans across the globe.”

