Twenty One Pilots (Photo Credit Ashley Osborn)

GRAMMY Award winning duo TWENTY ONE PILOTS will kick off a "TAKEOVER TOUR" performing multiple nights in DENVER, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, BOSTON, COLUMBUS, ATLANTA, AND LONDON, scaling in each market from rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles. The intimate club shows begin SEPTEMBER 21st with four nights in DENVER.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ JOSH DUN commented, “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Registration for first access to tickets via TICKETMASTER’S VERIFIED FAN PLATFORM is open now through SATURDAY, JUNE 19th at 5p (PT)/8p (ET) Find the TWENTY ONE PILOTS GLOBAL “TAKEOVER TOUR” TOUR DATES here.





« see more Net News