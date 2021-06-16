Anthony

Longtime FOREVER MEDIA Network PD DAVE ANTHONY is departing at the end of the week to join COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS as OM of its ORANGEBURG, SC cluster, consisting of Country WGFG (CAT COUNTRY 105.3), Classic R&B WQKI (OLD SCHOOL 102.9), Gospel WSPX (ALMIGHTY 94.5) and News-Talk WTQS. In his new post, which is effective TUESDAY, JULY 6th, ANTHONY will also assist in programming other COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS music stations in FLORENCE and SUMPTER, SC.

At FOREVER, ANTHONY oversaw a group of stations in PITTSBURGH and WHEELING, WV that included Country WOGI (FROGY 104.3)/PITTSBURGH (where he also did middays as “DAVID HOPPERFIELD”). He joined WOGI in 2007 after stints at KILT/HOUSTON, WCXI/DETROIT, WGRX/BALTIMORE and WARM and WSOX/YORK-LANCASTER, PA (NET NEWS 4/2/07).

ANTHONY succeeds former OM and WGFG morning host MIKE MONTGOMERY, who suffered a severe stroke in MARCH (NET NEWS 5/5).

