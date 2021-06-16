Key Words

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) says that almost a million dollars of revenue from local clients was generated by member stations during its eight-week "Key Word Contest." The national contest ran APRIL 19th through JUNE 11th, with local stations airing "key words" three times a day and listeners entering the words in a widget placed on the stations' websites for a chance to win $1,000.

“Hundreds of our member stations were able to generate new revenue from our group contesting,” said ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO and IBA Pres. RON STONE. “VIPOLOGY’s technology, member execution and management and data follow-up was nothing short of spectacular. We are planning a second contest for the fall and many participating groups have already indicated their interest in participating again.”

VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE added, “I’m proud of our team for building the technology and supporting hundreds of stations across the country, from PITTSBURGH, PA to PITTSBURG, KS, in their effort to sound BIG on air and powerful in their markets.”

« see more Net News