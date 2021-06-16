Working With Facebook

FACEBOOK aims to make it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music through FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM with the launch of the FACEBOOK INDEPENDENT ARTIST PROGRAM. TUNECORE will be a distribution partner for the new FACEBOOK program. Through TUNECORE, owned by digital music distributor, BELIEVE, artists will have the chance to distribute music on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM free of charge.

TUNECORE Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer ANDREEA GLEESON commented, "“These days we are seeing a leveling of the playing field as discovery is happening via social media and no longer solely dependent on industry executives and DJs handpicking hits. With the popularity of short form videos, FACEBOOK STORIES and INSTAGRAM REELS are two important platforms on which fans are finding songs and artists, with careers being made when songs go viral. The FACEBOOK INDEPENDENT ARTIST PROGRAM provides an even greater gateway for indie artists from around the world to be heard."

DISTROKID Founder and CEO PHILIP KAPLAN added, "Music discovery and sharing is happening in very powerful ways on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM, so we’re thrilled to be able to support independent artists by ensuring that their music can be distributed through these important channels at no cost. This initiative is a huge benefit to indie artists everywhere and we’re excited to be partnering with FACEBOOK on this program."

FACEBOOK Music Business Development Mgr. CHRIS PAPALEO said, "FACEBOOK is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music. When joining our INDEPENDENT ARTIST PROGRAM, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps."

Check out the FACEBOOK INDEPENDENT ARTIST PROGRAM here.

