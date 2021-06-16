Supports Bill

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) is supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations, with a letter to House and Senate leadership urging the bill's passage.

The letter from NABOB Pres. JAMES WINSTON to Speaker of the House NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), Sanate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), House Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), and Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) cites the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on Black communities and businesses and the resultant "extremely severe" dropoff in advertising revenue for minority broadcasters. WINSTON wrote that the bill "reinforces crucial protections from burdensome performance royalty fees that would further devastate Black owned broadcasters during an already incredibly difficult time."

