From Soundgarden's Facebook Page

After several lawsuits between the members of SOUNDGARDEN (KIM THAYIL, MATT CAMERON, and BEN SHEPHERD) and the late SOUNDGARDEN vocalist CHRIS CORNELL's widow, VICKY CORNELL (NET NEWS 2/4/20), the band and VICKY CORNELL have released a statement that as of JUNE 15th, there's a temporary agreement that will transfer the SOUNDGARDEN social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, KIM THAYIL, MATT CAMERON, and BEN SHEPHERD and their managers, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

The full statement says, "SOUNDGARDEN and VICKY CORNELL, the personal representative of the Estate of CHRISTOPHER CORNELL, are pleased to announce that, effective JUNE 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the SOUNDGARDEN social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, KIM THAYIL, MATT CAMERON, and BEN SHEPHERD and their managers, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. This includes SOUNDGARDEN’s website [https://www.soundgardenworld.com], FACEBOOK [https://www.facebook.com/Soundgarden], INSTAGRAM [https://www.instagram.com/soundgarden/], and TWITTER [https://twitter.com/soundgarden]. The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band’s accomplishments and music while continuing to honor CHRIS’ legacy."

« see more Net News