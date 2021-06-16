Rameswaram (Photo: Vox)

VOX MEDIA has promoted "TODAY, EXPLAINED" host SEAN RAMESWARAM to Creative Dir. of VOX AUDIO. RAMESWARAM will continue to host "TODAY, EXPLAINED" but will add a co-host for the daily news update podcast while developing new projects for the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. Besides the co-host gig for the podcast, VOX will also be adding positions for Editorial Director of News Audio and Editorial Director of Explanatory Audio.

VP ALLISON ROCKEY said, “When we brought SEAN in to help us launch our flagship daily news podcast, we knew he had the perfect blend of curiosity, humor and wild creativity to make a show uniquely suited for the VOX audience. SEAN has been instrumental in defining Vox’s approach to our daily news show and I am thrilled to watch -- and listen -- to what his creative mind can do with even more projects at VOX.”

“With SEAN transitioning into his new role and two new very focused editorial directors, we’ll be positioned to deepen and grow our work even more,” said VP LIZ KELLY NELSON. “I can’t wait to get started. These investments in our future speak to VOX MEDIA’s commitment to audio and what we’ve built here at VOX.”

“Eight hundred episodes in, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have finally been promoted to co-host of TODAY, EXPLAINED,” joked RAMESWARAM. “But in all seriousness, I am eager to begin a new chapter at VOX -- growing our ambition in audio while continuing to crank out daily news bangers at TODAY, EXPLAINED.”

