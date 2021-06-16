Winners

The SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS has announced the winners of the 2020 SIGMA DELTA CHI AWARDS for excellence in professional journalism.

Winners in radio and podcast categories included:





Radio Breaking News Reporting (Market 1-100 or Network Syndication): AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO, DOUG SOVERN, KEITH MENCONI, and PETER FINCH, "GEORGE FLOYD Protests"

Radio Breaking News Reporting (Market 101+): MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING CO. AC WATD/MARSHFIELD, MA, Staff, "BRAINTREE PLAZA Shooting"

Radio Investigative Reporting (All Market Sizes): COMMUNITY RADIO FOR NORTHERN COLORADO News-Talk KUNC/GREELEY, CO, LUKE RUNYON, HEATHER SACKETT, BRET JASPERS, and DANIEL ROTHBERG, "Cash Flows: How Investors Are Banking On the West’s Water Scarcity"

Radio Feature Reporting (Market 1-100 or Network Syndication): NPR NEWS, WALTER RAY WATSON, VICKIE WALTON-JAMES, and DEBBIE ELLIOTT, "MISSISSIPPI prisons in crisis"

Radio Feature Reporting (Market 101+): NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO, EMILY RUSSELL and NATASHA HAVERTY, "NEW YORK's declining prison population threatens NORTH COUNTRY towns"

Radio Documentaries (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): LATINO USA, MARIA HINOJOSA, JULIETA MARTINELLI, DIANE SYLVESTER, and MARLON BISHOP, "The Moving Border"

Radio Documentaries (101+ Market): ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, PAT DUGGINS, GUY BUSBY, and LYNN OLDSHUE, "Oil & Water: 10 Years Later"

Public Service in Radio Journalism (Market 1-100 or Network Syndication): PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH, MARGARET J. KRAUSS and LIZ REID, "Land & Power"

Public Service in Radio Journalism (Market 101+): NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO, Staff, "Child care during COVID-19: Struggles and solutions in the NORTH COUNTRY"

The JOHN C. ENSSLIN Award for Podcast Excellence: CNN AUDIO, "CORONAVIRUS: FACT VS. FICTION"

COVID-19: Radio Feature Reporting (All Market Sizes): BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, MARTHA BEBINGER, "Another COVID-19 medical mystery: Patients, post-ventilator, who don’t wake up"

