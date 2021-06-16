New station, old calls

VISTA RADIO has launched a new Country station in BRITISH COLUMBIA’s NORTH BAY, and resurrected a heritage set of call letters in the process. Country CFCH signed on YESTERDAY (6/15) at 90.5, launching with Canadian artist CORY MARKS’ “Outlaws And Outsiders” as the first record. A post on the station’s web site promises programming with “a well-crafted mix of new Country as well as some familiar favourites.”

KEVIN OSCHEFSKI has been named PD and host of morning drive’s “The KEVIN O Show.” DREW FARRIS hosts afternoons, arriving from mornings at AC sister CFSF (99.3 MOOSE FM)/WEST NIPISSING.

The call letters are 90 years old, first attached to a station that signed on in the area in 1931 by future media mogul ROY THOMPSON. VISTA RADIO is owned by THOMPSON’s granddaughter, SHERRY BRYDSON.

“It’s years of hard work in the making, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved,” said PETER HOBBS, GM for VISTA MEDIA’s Northern ONTARIO cluster, during the launch. “Hats off to all of VISTA, and especially our local employees who have given this launch their all in the last few months. We are so excited to finally be on-air and giving NORTH BAY yet another reason to turn the dial to VISTA RADIO.”

Added HOBBS, “I grew up listening to CFCH radio, and it will be amazing to hear those historic call letters on the air once again in NORTH BAY.”





