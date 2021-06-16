Nominees Revealed

The 2021 nominees for the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (NaSHOF) have been named. With 12 nominees total, those in the Songwriters category are: RHETT AKINS, BUDDY CANNON, LARRY CORDLE, CARL JACKSON, MARY ANN KENNEDY, DAVID MALLOY, FRANK J. MYERS and TIA SILLERS. Nominees for the Songwriter/Artist category are TOBY KEITH, BRAD PAISLEY, SHANIA TWAIN and PHIL VASSAR.

Two songwriters and one songwriter/artist from this group will be among those honored at the "50/51 NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME GALA" on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st at the MUSIC CITY CENTER, alongside the organization’s previously named Class of 2020: STEVE EARLE, BOBBIE GENTRY, KENT BLAZY, BRETT JAMES and SPOONER OLDHAM (NET NEWS 11/2/20).

“We were forced to postpone our 50th anniversary celebration last year, so this will be our 50/51 party – celebrating two years and two classes in a special double-sized event,” says NaSHOF Executive Dir. MARK FORD. “We congratulate all of this year’s nominees, and look forward to next month, when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2021.”

The inductees are elected by their professional songwriter peers and members of the HALL OF FAME. In addition, two more will be named to the Class of 2021. A separate body of veteran voters will elect a veteran songwriter and a veteran songwriter/artist, both of whom experienced their first significant (Top 20) songs at least 30 years ago. As part of that process, nominees in those categories are not announced.

« see more Net News