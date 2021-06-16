Take Control Of Your Career

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host Business Coach and Founder of TRIBE OF REBELS, SETH JACOBSON, on CLUBHOUSE today at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). SETH coaches and connects people and helps them find their inner strengths for the purpose of monetizing them. He will discuss taking control of your own career, whether you are in between jobs, or just not sure what's next.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by 30-year radio-vet LISA ADAMS, hosts a weekly panel every WEDNESDAY designed to help people in all aspects of the entertainment industry and uses an "ask us anything" forum to help people grow their network, expand their brands and talk to others with common interets and questions. For more info, contact ADAMS: Lisa_adams965@hotmail.com





