New Series

A new podcast takes a look at the true crime stories behind classic murder ballads. NEVERMIND MEDIA's "SONGS IN THE KEY OF DEATH" is hosted by COURTNEY E. SMITH and debuted YESTERDAY (6/16) with an episode about the murder of DELIA GREEN that inspired the ballad "Delia's Gone," covered by JOHNNY CASH, HARRY BELAFONTE, PETE SEEGER, and many others.

The podcast will also be accompanied by versions of the songs performed by SADIE DUPUIS' SAD13 and WILL (BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY) OLDHAM, posted on BANDCAMP.

« see more Net News