New Shows

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has added three new true crime/mystery podcasts.

The new shows include "MISSING ON 9/11," from the producers of "MISSING IN ALASKA," tracing the whereabouts of a woman living near the WORLD TRADE CENTER who disappeared on the fateful day; "AFTER THE UPRISING: THE DEATH OF DANYÉ DION HONES," an 11-part series hosted by JOHN DUFFY and RAY NOWOSIELSKI examining the truth behind the hanging death of a BLACK LIVES MATTER activist in ST. LOUIS; and "ALGORITHM," from iHEARTMEDIA and TENDERFOOT TV, an examination of a reporter's algorithm he claims can detect serial killers, hosted by BEN KUEBRICH.

