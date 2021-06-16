B-Dub and Fitz

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "Country Top 40 With FITZ" ("CT40 with FITZ") and "B-DUB Radio" have announced their FOURTH OF JULY holiday specials, open to current affiliates and non-competing markets on a first come-first served basis.

"CT40 with FITZ" will be presenting "An All American FOURTH OF JULY Weekend," with special guest appearances from JASON ALDEAN, JAKE OWEN and CARLY PEARCE. FITZ will be featuring all-American hits. The four-hour special is available to air from SATURDAY, JULY 3rd to MONDAY, JULY 5th, and includes six minutes of network spots per hour, plus six minutes of local avails per hour.

"B-DUB Radio's" four-hour special, "Grills And Guitars Weekend," is available along with the regular SATURDAY night show. This special is also available to air from SATURDAY, JULY 3rd to MONDAY, JULY 5th, with rebroadcasts available throughout the holiday weekend. The four-hour broadcast will include 12 minutes of local avails per hour.

“There is nothing like a backyard barbecue and Country music on a holiday weekend to celebrate the freedom we have," said B-DUB. "The B-DUB Radio ‘Grills and Guitars Weekend’ will ring in AMERICA’s 245th birthday loud and proud!”

For more information on the INDEPENDENCE DAY specials, visit SKYVIEW NETWORKS' Country platform here, or contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

