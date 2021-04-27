Edgell (Photo: David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio)

WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFYI/INDIANAPOLIS Project Manager/Assistant Editor HOLLY EDGELL is joining UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY as Managing Editor of the MIDWEST NEWSROOM, the public radio news collaborative formed by NPR among stations in MISSOURI, KANSAS, IOWA, and NEBRASKA, effective JULY 6th. KCUR is, lead partner in the collaborative with NEBRASKA PUBLIC MEDIA, IOWA PUBLIC RADIO, ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, and NPR.

“We are thrilled to have had such a strong pool of candidates, and delighted that HOLLY will be joining the MIDWEST NEWSROOM as a KCUR employee,” said KCUR GM SARAH MORRIS. “HOLLY has extensive leadership in working with newsrooms across the MIDWEST and beyond, and will help to form and create a highly functional and collaborative team for the hub.”

“We’re excited to see HOLLY join our team of stellar managing editors leading the hub newsrooms across the country,” said NPR Managing Editor for Collaborative Journalism KENYA YOUNG. “The addition of the MIDWEST NEWSROOM to the collective with HOLLY at the helm ensures our mission to plan shared coverage and create stories that reach local, regional, and national audiences. HOLLY will be an agent of change in the MIDWEST region and I look forward to seeing how she shapes collaborative journalism within our network.”

« see more Net News