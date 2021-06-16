Murphy, Sam And Jodi

The nationally syndicated "MURPHY, SAM and JODI" (MSJ) morning show is expanding further into the Country format with the addition of new affiliates: WZZT (BIG COUNTRY 102.7)/MORRISON, IL; WAWC (WILLIE 103.5)/SYRACUSE, IN; and WLVS/CLINTON, TN. MSJ now airs in 62 markets, including AC, Classic Hits and Country stations. Syndication for all formats is handled by COLBERT MEDIA GROUP.

"We're beyond excited about the increased interest in MSJ from Country stations in the recent years," said COLBERT MEDIA GROUP Owner/CEO JUNE COLBERT. "Their content is a natural fit for the audience and a unique trio that is female-led with JODI."

"We live the same lives as the target listener," said JODI. "In the post-pandemic world, real people and real connection are more important now than ever. What's more down to EARTH than Country music and Country music fans?"

For more information about syndication, contact JUNE COLBERT here.

