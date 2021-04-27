Muse (Photo: Facebook)

SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW is airing a special panel discussion hosted by MIKE MUSE on JUNETEENTH and ROBERT RANDOLPH's "JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST" livestream event.

The one-hour special was taped from a virtual panel with guests including RANDOLPH, PHYLICIA RASHAD, TRAE THE TRUTH, CNN's APRIL RYAN, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS History Dept. Chair Dr. DAINA RAMEY BERRY, and 94-year-old activist Ms. OPAL LEE, who campaigned for many years to make JUNE 19th a national holiday.

The show aired on WEDNESDAY night and will air again SATURDAY at 2p (ET) and SUNDAY at 11a (ET).

RANDOLPH's "JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST" streams SATURDAY 5-9p (ET) and will feature EARTH WIND & FIRE, NILE RODGERS & CHIC, INDIA.ARIE, DARIUS RUCKER, DAVE MATTHEWS with CARTER BEAUFORD, LEDISI, BLACK PUMAS, ALOE BLACC, KEB' MO', BEBE WINANS, MICHAEL FRANTI, and many others, with appearances by RASHAD, LEE, WAYNE BRADY, BILLY PORTER, CRAIG ROBINSON, JESSE WILLIAMS, VAN JONES, JON HAMM, AISHA TYLER, LEVAR BURTON, ZACH GALIFIANAKIS, and more.

