SHAZAM has surpassed 1 billion SHAZAMS per month and 50 billion tags since its inception as a text message service in 2002, and entered the brand-new APPLE APP STORE in 2008.

It took SHAZAM 10 years to reach its first billion tags. Less than 10 years after that, SHAZAM has crossed 1 billion monthly recognitions and has successfully matched over 50 billion tags with over 51 million songs. The first-ever SHAZAM result — received via text message — was "Jeepster" by T. REX. The 50 billionth SHAZAM'ed song was EVANGGELINE's MANDOPOP song, "????? (????).” So far, TONES and I’s “Dance Monkey” is the most SHAZAM'ed track of all time.

Commented APPLE MUSIC/BEATS VP OLIVER SCHUSSER, “SHAZAM is synonymous with magic, both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered. With 1 billion recognitions a month, SHAZAM is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for SHAZAM, but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world.”

At this year’s WWDC, APPLE announced SHAZAMKIT, which enables developers to integrate SHAZAM's audio recognition technology directly into their apps, making it possible to match not only music to SHAZAM's vast catalog of songs, but also to match any prerecorded audio to custom results developers create — e.g. in the context of virtual learning, by using the lesson content's audio to trigger synced activities in student apps as content streams over video conference. SHAZAMKIT will be released later this year.

