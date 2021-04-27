Mathew Knowles (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPERTS, a music industry consulting agency, announced today that it will be expanding its roster to include MATHEW KNOWLES and CHRIS CRAKER, in addition to a monthly contest series for free consulting sessions from top music industry professionals.

KNOWLES Is most well-known for his work with the multi-award-winning group DESTINY'S CHILD and his work with his daughters, BEYONCE and SOLANGE.He is also a credited author, film executive, educator and voting member of the THE RECORDING ACADEMY, serving on its GRAMMY BOARD COMMITEE.

CRAKEN is the former SONY MASTERWORKS SVP in LONDON and NEW YORK, the producer of the soundtrack to CHRIS NOLAN's blockbuster "Interstellar" as well as Executive Producer of "HANS ZIMMER Live At THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL" and "Live At HAMMERSMITH APOLLO" for the world tour. Based in THAILAND, CRAKER runs KARMA STUDIOS and consults for record labels and artists wishing to break out in Asia.

Commented MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPERTS CEO/founder BRIAN PENICK, "With the ever-changing music landscape, from the impact of COVID-19 to the explosion of new technology like crypto and NFTs, artists need trusted resources on how to navigate their careers. We've created direct access to the professionals behind the world's biggest artists while providing a safe and ethical platform for everyone, from dreamers to professionals. Now with our contests offering free sessions, we're giving those who want to try the platform or may not have income a chance to participate. Our goal is to give everyone from musicians to students and entrepreneurs a way to connect, network, and grow, and it’s an honor to welcome Mr. KNOWLES and Mr. CRAKER as a part of our EXPERT community."

Added KNOWLES, “As an educator, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find quality information in the music business. Artists need trusted leaders with real-world success to help navigate the ever-changing music landscape. I am excited to partner with MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPERTS to offer personal advice to artists through one-on-one sessions to advance their careers.”

CRAKER said, "As a serial 'creator of opportunities' for others, I am a passionate advocate of mentorship and education in the broadest sense. Across a career of some 40 years now, covering pretty well every aspect of the music business, I'm constantly inspired by the drive and passion of others, and how I can contribute towards helping people execute their dreams."

