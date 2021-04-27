Smith

Veteran programmer ELROY SMITH has launched "ELROY SMITH – THE COACH." He was most recently the PD for BONNEVILLE's R&B KBLX (102.9)/SAN FRANCISCO.

SMITH told All Access, "Personalities that are making a difference are the ones that have something substantive, compelling, and commanding to say. Content is now “KING.” Unfortunately, the list of personalities that are brands is very short.

"With listeners having so many choices to hear music, they are looking for more than just music when they turn on the radio. They want to be entertained and intrigued with radio or podcast hosts. Talking up to the vocals, reading liner cards perfectly and doing birthday shouts have no value.

"Talent and program directors are too close to the product to have an objective point of view. When consultants have given me feedback about my radio stations, it did hurt. However, when I thought about the critique, many points were valid.

"I have enjoyed a lengthy and memorable career working with some of the best in the radio business. Uniqueness, being distinctively different, and being transparent are just a few traits in establishing your brand. My goal is “Coaching Air Talent into a Brand” no matter what format and no matter what country.”

SMITH has over 30 years of experience in major markets, including BOSTON, CHICAGO, DALLAS, PHILADELPHIA, and SAN FRANCISCO. He's also worked with and had a hand in coaching STEVE HARVEY, TOM JOYNER, RUSS PARR, RICK PARTY, CHARLAMAGNE, YOLANDA ADAMS, DOUG BANKS, and many others.

SMITH is offering an eight-session curriculum for branding and marketing. For more information check here.

