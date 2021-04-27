Murphy Out At Q92.9/Pittsburgh

STEEL CITY MEDIA Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH has parted ways with morning host TIM MURPHY effective immediately. MURPHY joined Q92.9 in OCTOBER of 2019. His previous morning stops include four years at iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WRTS (STAR 104)/ERIE, PA. and six years at NEW SOUTH RADIO's Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS.

MURPHY told PBRTV.COM, “The pandemic definitely didn’t help me get a foothold." He also blamed other obstacles, including being the only morning host in the market that hadn’t been there for at least a decade.

He added, “I felt the wheels turning though. I was getting very promising interaction."

No word yet on the stations' plans for a replacement.

