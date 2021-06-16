Mogul (Photo: WNYC)

Former NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK reporter FRED MOGUL has filed a defamation and wrongful termination suit against the station over his FEBRUARY 5th firing, reports the NEW YORK POST.

MOGUL's suit claims that he was falsely accused of plagiarism over two lines of AP copy being included in a draft of a report for WNYC sister site GOTHAMIST but not the completed piece, which also credited AP; MOGUL said the draft followed WNYC's style guide. After the piece ran on JANUARY 28th, MOGUL alleges, Editor-in-Chief AUDREY COOPER fired him and then met with over 50 staffers and told them MOGUL had failed to credit AP on the story's byline and had “lifted another person’s words.”

The suit was filed in MANHATTAN SUPREME COURT on TUESDAY (6/15). It follows another suit against the station by SAG-AFTRA (NET NEWS 6/10), citing MOGUL's case, for which the union said the station failed to pay the 18-year station veteran severance or normal grievance procedures.

