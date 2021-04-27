-
Believe And TuneCore Hire Nikolaas De Belie To Lead In Benelux
June 17, 2021 at 6:54 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BELIEVE and its subsidiary TUNECORE expand into BENELUX, naming NIKOLAAS DE BELIE to lead the venture.
Said DE BELIE, “Due to the pandemic, digital growth in BENELUX has accelerated. More than 80% of Dutch music revenue now comes from streaming, with independent artists and labels becoming stronger than ever before. With our expertise, data and technology in BENELUX, BELIEVE and TUNECORE are uniquely positioned to quickly become the leading digital music distribution partner of the independent music community here.”