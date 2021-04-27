Board Changes

Five new members have been named to the Board of Directors of COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO.

The new members are DENVER URBAN GARDENS Exec. Dir. LINDA APPEL LIPSIUS; Marketing executive and former DENVER POST Marijuana Editor RICARDO BACA; UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO College of Media, Communication and Information Dean LORI BERGEN; former COLORADO Chief Deputy Attorney General and ROCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH PLANS Pres./CEO STEVE ERKENBRACK; and PAGEDIP CEO SHERISSE HAWKINS. The new members' terms began WEDNESDAY (6/17) after the board’s annual meeting. In addition, former Secretary BRAD GREENWALD was named Vice Chair, MICHELLE SOBEL was named Secretary, and PHILIP JOHNSON and DIANE F. REEDER remained Chair and Treasurer, respectively.

The CPR Community Advisory Board also added three new members, consultant VANESSA BARCUS, LATINO COMMUNICATIONS Regional Mexican KBNO-A-K249EX (QUE BUENO)/DENVER GSM CLARA RIVAS, and cinematographer BRYNMORE WILLIAMS. ANDREA HOWLAND and DENNIS RYERSON continue on the board with new two-year terms.

“We are happy to welcome these new members to the Board of Directors,” said Board Chair PHILIP JOHNSON. “Each of them brings a passion for community and CPR’s mission, along with professional and personal experiences that will enrich and inform the Board’s efforts.”

