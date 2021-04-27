Sounds Of Summer

Available TODAY (6/17) is the new weekly PANDORA’s "Sounds of Summer" station. The station will feature listening modes for SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, The CAROLINAS, ATLANTA, AUSTIN, The HAMPTONS, and COLORADO. Starting in JULY, begin the modes for The JERSEY SHORE, FLORIDA KEYS, CHICAGO, MIAMI, NASHVILLE, and NEW ORLEANS.

"Sounds of Summer" can also be heard as a new weekly program on SIRIUSXM’s Volume (channel 106) THURSDAYS at 1 p (ET). The first program will feature SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA music, surf rock, and punk attitude, hosted by SIRIUSXM’S So-Cal native, LYNDSEY PARKER.

