THE CREATIVE COLLECTIVE NYC and ACAST have selected JOI LOUVIERE's proposal for a podcast about women of color in the workplace, "WERK STORIES," as the winner of their ‘For The Culture Podcast PitchFest’ competition. The announcement came at THE CREATIVE COLLECTIVE NYC's virtual "CULTURECON AT HOME" event. LOUVIERE's pitch won over over 40 other submissions, with the four finalists judged by "COUPLES THERAPY" and "I LOVE A LIFETIME MOVIE" host NAOMI EKPERIGIN; "GUYS NEXT DOOR" co-host MOUSE JONES; and ACAST Dir./Partnerships TIFFANY ASHITEY. The grand prize "podcast starter kit" included a laptop, microphone, free podcast hosting with ACAST for one year, audio editing software, and consultation with ACAST.

LOUVIERE said, “WERK STORIES is a home for women of color to share their workplace experiences. Unfiltered, this space lends itself as a supportive community for the shocking realities of melanated employees everywhere.”

ASHITEY added, “There are so many wonderful podcast ideas out there that haven't been made into shows yet -- most often because of a lack of resources and support. It was so important to us to launch the PitchFest with CULTURECON in order to give creators with stories a platform to tell them.

“What makes podcasts so powerful is that they can elevate stories often overlooked in other media spaces and bring them to audiences who are looking for those stories. We can’t wait for JOI to start doing the same.”

