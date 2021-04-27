Imran Majid and Justin Eshak (Photo: Island Records)

UMG has named IMRAN MAJID And JUSTIN ESHAK Co-CEOs of ISLAND RECORDS effective JANUARY 1, 2022. The duo had been heading up A&R at COLUMBIA RECORDS. It's a return to UMG for the pair, having met while working at REPUBLIC RECORDS in 2004.

MAJID and ESHAK will be based in NEW YORK and report to UMG Chairman & CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE. They succeed former ISLAND President/CEO DARCUS BEESE. BEESE announced in FEBRUARY that he was stepping down to return to the U.K.

