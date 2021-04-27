Prime job opening

CUMULUS MEDIA is on the hunt for a new on-air PD for Country KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX to succeed DON BRAKE, who is transferring to an as-yet-undisclosed PD position within the company. BRAKE has been with KAYD since 2018, where he also hosts the mjdday “The KD Cafe” show.

The company is seeking candidates with a track record of success who are versatile and possess exceptional PD, on-air and web/social media skills. Digital and social strategies must be as engaging as on-air tactics and execution, according to the job posting. Excellent writing and production skills to image and brand the station are essential, as are people skills and the ability to work closely with talent, department heads and the sales team. Find more information and apply here.

BRAKE arrived at KAYD from WEST VIRGINIA RADIO Country WKKW/MORGANTOWN, WV and Country sister WVMD/CUMBERLAND, MD, where he served as MD/on-air for both stations. His radio resume includes nearly six years as PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD. Previous programming stops include WHWK/BINGHAMTON, NY; WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD; and WCAT/HARRISBURG, PA.

