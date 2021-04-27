Conservative commentator DINESH D'SOUZA is making another movie, this time co-produced by SALEM MEDIA GROUP and featuring SALEM's talk show hosts claiming that they and other right-wing commentators have been "silenced" by left-wing social media companies. D'SOUZA, the convicted felon pardoned by President TRUMP in 2018, hosts a podcast for SALEM; the documentary is tentatively titled "Silenced" and is scheduled for a mid-2022 release both theatrically and online.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with SALEM on an exciting movie project for next year,” said D'SOUZA, who has produced six movies to date. “Of course we’re inundated with great material and we have a powerful and unique message that will educate, inspire and mobilize Americans at this critical juncture in the nation’s history.”

In a press release, SALEM claims that "the silencing of certain views is taking hold across American society, in public and private schools, on campuses, in corporations, in the publishing world, in the media, and in the military," and says that the movie will feature DENNIS PRAGER, SEBASTIAN GORKA, and ERIC METAXAS, all of whom have nationally syndicated radio shows. GORKA earned a ban from YOUTUBE for posting videos promoting lies about the 2020 election.

