Meraji (Photo: Nolwen Cifuentes / NPR)

NPR "CODE SWITCH" co-host and Senior Producer SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI is exiting the podcast in AUGUST, first for a NIEMAN Fellowship and then to serve as Assistant Professor of Race in Journalism at the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY.

MERAJI was a founding member of the CODE SWITCH team in 2013 and co-hosts the show with GENE DEMBY; she previously worked at AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE.

