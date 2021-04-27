-
Shereen Marisol Meraji Exiting NPR's 'Code Switch'
June 17, 2021 at 9:46 AM (PT)
NPR "CODE SWITCH" co-host and Senior Producer SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI is exiting the podcast in AUGUST, first for a NIEMAN Fellowship and then to serve as Assistant Professor of Race in Journalism at the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY.
MERAJI was a founding member of the CODE SWITCH team in 2013 and co-hosts the show with GENE DEMBY; she previously worked at AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE.