ACM Lifting Lives partners with Cameo for "Cameo Goes Country"

CAMEO has added additional talent to its "CAMEO GOES COUNTRY" campaign to benefit the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's philanthropic arm, AMC LIFTING LIVES' COVID-19 Response Fund and music therapy programs for both mental and physical health related issues (NET NEWS 6/3). Joining the campaign are: DEVIN DAWSON, KEITH URBAN, LADY A, LANCO, DYLAN SCOTT, RITA WILSON and SAM PALLADIO. They join previously announced participants, including CARRIE UNDERWOOD and TYLER HUBBARD, CHRISSY METZ, KIP MOORE and MICKEY GUYTON, to bring the total up to more than 50 participating artists and celebrities.

The campaign is live through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th and has already raised $30,000 since its launch at the beginning of JUNE. Fans can see the participating talent, purchase virtual meet-and-greet tickets and book personalized messages in support of the initiative here, as well as checking for daily updates and exclusive offers.

Additionally, ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund grant applications have reopened. Members of the Country music industry can learn more and apply for assistance here.

