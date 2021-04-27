-
Mike McCann Sets Retirement From Premiere Networks' 'Classic Hits Today'
PREMIERE NETWORKS "CLASSIC HITS TODAY" reporter/producer MIKE MCCANN is retiring from that position as of JUNE 30th.
MCCANN joined PREMIERE in 1997 after stints on the air at WHUD/PEEKSKILL, NY, WPST/TRENTON, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, WYNY/NEW YORK and KLOU/ST. LOUIS. He will continue as a weekend sports anchor at AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO.