PREMIERE NETWORKS "CLASSIC HITS TODAY" reporter/producer MIKE MCCANN is retiring from that position as of JUNE 30th.

MCCANN joined PREMIERE in 1997 after stints on the air at WHUD/PEEKSKILL, NY, WPST/TRENTON, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, WYNY/NEW YORK and KLOU/ST. LOUIS. He will continue as a weekend sports anchor at AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO.

