July 1st

A new true crime podcast reported by author MICHAEL CONNELLY (the Bosch series, "The Lincoln Lawyer") is set to debut JULY 1st as an exclusive on AUDIBLE.

"THE WONDERLAND MURDERS & THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD" will examine a 1981 murder case that encompassed the drug trade, bribery and corruption, three trials with no conviction, porn legend JOHN HOLMES, a televangelist, the BOSTON mob, and SCOTT THORSON (a/k/a JESS MARLOW), LIBERACE's former lover and long the "missing" witness in the case. CONNELLY wrote and hosted the show, which also features THORSON and LAPD detectives TOM LANGE and BOB SOUZA.

