ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC expands its live on-air team with the addition of TOM MINER.



He has been hired back as an on-air producer for the NIGHT SHOW WITH BRANDI LANAI. Previously, MINER was the WGTS Afternoon Show Producer (6/2015-10/2018). He moved to NORTH CAROLINA to work in Communications for the CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG school district, where he recently resigned.

MINER shared, “It's truly a great privilege and honor for me to rejoin the family at WGTS 91.9. I’m joining an incredible team of dynamic and gifted communicators who are passionate, focused, and committed to service. Our new evening show will encourage, empower and inspire our listening family. It’s wonderful to work with BRANDI LANAI as we create something new at WGTS. We're ready.”

The new show will officially launch TUESDAY (7/6).

