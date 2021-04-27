Sold

JOHNSON BROADCAST VENTURES, LTD. is selling Sports WCBT-A-W274AZ (1230 THE TICKET)/ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC to SHAUNRITA S. WILLIAMS' SHANTAE BROADCASTING INC.for $41,000 in a promissory note. The seller will also receive 49% of the stock in the buyer, but that amount will be reduced to 15% upon payment of the promissory note.



JOHNSON re-acquired the station from BELL MEDIA BROADCASTING LLC in 2019 due to a foreclosure.

