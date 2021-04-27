Boden

ALPHA MEDIA/FREDERICKSBURG, VA VP/Market Mgr. JEFF BODEN is traveling up I-95 to take the reins as VP/Market Mgr. for CUMULUS MEDIA’s WASHINGTON cluster, News-Talk WMAL and Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630 THE SPORTS CAPITAL). BODEN served as Pres. of the WASHINGTON stations (WMAL, then on WSBN’s AM frequency; WJZW, then on the FM frequency later assumed by WMAL; and WRQX, later sold) when owned by ABC and CITADEL in 2005-2012; in the interim, BODEN was Pres. of DELMARVA BROADCASTING before his ALPHA/FREDERICKSBURG stint.

CUMULUS EVP/Operations DAVE MILNER said, “WMAL and WSBN are exceptional stations and demand an exceptional leader at the helm. JEFF BODEN is the perfect choice to take these legendary D.C. stations into the future, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on the CUMULUS MEDIA team. His deep experience and relationships in the market, along with his past experience as President/General Manager for WMAL and its previous sister stations, make him our ideal choice.

“JEFF is respected and appreciated by those in and out of the company, and steps into the big shoes left by former VP/Market Manager KEN ROBERTS, who sadly and suddenly passed away in APRIL.”

BODEN said, “I am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rejoin the exceptional team at CUMULUS WASHINGTON, D.C. It’s wonderful to come back to serve the local community and our advertising partners. This is definitely a homecoming for me, and I look forward to working with so many people I have known for years, as well as with newer additions to the team.”

In FREDICKSBURG, BODEN oversaw Country WFLS, News-Talk-Sports WNTX, Top 40 WVBX (LIVE 99.3) and Classic Hits WWUZ (96.9 THE ROCK).

