Food And Wellness Talk

CONDÉ NAST's BON APPETIT magazine has debuted a six-part podcast with health and wellness talk.

"HEALTHYISH" is hosted by AMANDA SHAPIRO and has launched with a debut episode in which Senior Food Editor CHRISTINA CHAEY, talking about reassessing her health after years of swinging between "healthy" and "unhealthy" diets, and dietitian VANESSA RISSETTO, discussing lessons learned from eating at home during the pandemic, are the guests.

