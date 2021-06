Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has announced the winners of its 2021 technology awards.

The winners, revealed in an online event on NAB AMPLIFY, include:

NAB Digital Leadership Award: CBS LOCAL DIGITAL MEDIA EVP/GM ADAM WIENER

NAB Engineering Achievement Award: Radio: former CONTINENTAL ELECTRONICS Sr. Scientist DAVID L. HERSHBERGER

NAB Engineering Achievement Award: TV: PEARL TV Tech Lead DAVID A. FOLSOM

Service to Broadcast Engineering Award: QUINCY MEDIA Dir./Engineering and Technology BRADY DREASLER

