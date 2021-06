Cosme Promoted To SVP/International Marketing

BMG has promoted SHANE COSME to SVP/International Marketing, US. COSME is based in LOS ANGELES and will continue to report to FRED CASIMIR, EVP/Global Repertoire & Marketing, alongside JASON HRADIL, EVP/ NEW YORK & SVP/International Marketing.

COSME joined BMG in 2018 to help spearhead BMG’s fast-growing international recorded music efforts. Overseeing international marketing teams in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, he serves as the point person responsible for all outbound global releases from the US to BMG’s international territories, overseeing the marketing efforts of the local teams based in each international territory, dedicated to handling USbased repertoire.

COSME also navigates global priorities for BMG’s fully integrated international platforms for both current and new artist projects. With relationships and knowledge of ex-US markets, he develops campaigns that achieve high levels of success for BMG’s increasingly global recorded music clients.

BMG EVP/Global Repertoire & Marketing FRED CASIMIR, said, “SHANE COSME and JASON HRADIL, who is leading our US international marketing team, are both colleagues with a truly international mindset. One of BMG’s missions is to overcome silo-thinking and execute global campaigns in fast-changing markets. I am pleased to have such a strong international team in the US and the promotion of SHANE COSME is well deserved.”





