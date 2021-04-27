Back On The Block

As a sure sign that things are getting “back to normal” it's the return of iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL’s BASILICA BLOCK PARTY!

The two-day event is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 10 & 11, and boasts 3 music-filled stages. Taking the MAIN STAGE on FRIDAY (9/10) will be AJR, TATE McRAE, JP SAXE and FOREST BLAKK. SATURDAY (9/11) will see performances by THE AVETT BROTHERS, SPOON, RIPE and JENSEN McRAE.

The event is powered by BUD LIGHT. See the full lineup here.

