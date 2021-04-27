Class of 2022 Revealed

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Chair ELLEN K announced TODAY (6/17), the Class of 2022 which includes BLACK EYED PEAS, GEORGE E. CLINTON JR., AVRIL LAVIGNE and Radio Icon and '80s Expert RICHARD BLADE. The Class of 2022 includes a group of 38 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording and the newest category, Sports Entertainment. The group was selected to receive stars on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME by the WALK OF FAME Selection Panel of the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

ELLEN K said, "The Selection Panel, made up of fellow WALK OF FAMERS, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of HOLLYWOOD's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication. Click here for a complete list of honorees.





