PLAY IT AGAIN PUBLISHING (PIA) has re-signed songwriter KYLE FISHMAN to a multi-year extension. PIA CEO RYAN DOKKE said, “Extending our publishing agreement with KYLE was of critical importance to the long-term vision for PIA. With his recent cuts in both Country and Pop formats, KYLE is on his way to having the biggest year of his career!”

FISHMAN’s songwriting resume includes co-writing “Small Town Boy” (DUSTIN LYNCH), “Down To One” (LUKE BRYAN), along with cuts by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, GRANGER SMITH, COLE SWINDELL and Pop artist TEDDY SWIMS.

NASHVILLE-based PIA is a full-service music company that includes PIA PUBLISHING, label/artist management and the just launched DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC.





