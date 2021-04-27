Rule Revisions

The FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION took actions on revising Emergency Alert System and low-power FM rules.

The Commission voted unanimously to update the EAS rules to combine Presidential and FEMA alerts into one non-optional alert class for wireless devices, "National Alerts"; encourage states to form "Emergency Communications Committees"; create a checklist for state EAS plans; allow government agencies to report false EAS alarms to the Commission's 24/7 Operations Center; and clarify how alert originators can repeat alert transmissions.

And the Commission also upheld changes to LPFM rules to allow the use of directional antennas, allow LPFM ownership of FM booster stations, and other minor changes, but did not adopt a power increase or the requirement that LPFMs use transmitters certified by an outside lab.

