Lateness Is Discouraged

The FCC has fined FCR BROADCASTING, INC. $1,500. for a late license renewal application for W287BE/GREENWOOD, IN.

The application was due at the Commission by APRIL 1, 2020 but was filed on MAY 11, 2020 with no explanation offered. The Commission added that while a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture was issued, the licensee did not respond.

« see more Net News