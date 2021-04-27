-
Indiana Translator Owner Fined By FCC For Late License Renewal Application
The FCC has fined FCR BROADCASTING, INC. $1,500. for a late license renewal application for W287BE/GREENWOOD, IN.
The application was due at the Commission by APRIL 1, 2020 but was filed on MAY 11, 2020 with no explanation offered. The Commission added that while a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture was issued, the licensee did not respond.